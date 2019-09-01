Comparing of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) compete with each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 78 1.10 N/A 5.64 14.87 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 3 0.21 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.3% 8.2% Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $97.33, and a 29.86% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.5% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 22.1% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. shares. About 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31% Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 3% -10.43% -15.57% 8.42% -7.76% 32.62%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Summary

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides brokerage and advisory, investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management, life insurance brokerage, and trust services in the United States. Its Independent Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers securities brokerage and advisory services for clients, including mutual funds, variable and fixed annuities, and advisor managed accounts; and brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, and options execution; products comprising insurance, mutual funds, unit trusts, and investment advisory programs; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services. This segment also provides trust administration of personal and retirement accounts, estate and financial planning, wealth management, and custody services. The companyÂ’s Ladenburg segment offers investment banking services consisting of corporate finance services, such as underwriting public, registered direct, and at-the-market offerings, as well as private investment in public equity and other private placements; strategic and financial advisory services; and sales and trading, and research services. This segment also provides various asset management products and services, including asset management programs, investment consulting services, alternative strategies funds, private investment management programs, retirement plan sponsor services, alternative investments, architect programs, and third-party advisory services; investment services; securities arbitrage services; and administration, operation, securities transactions processing, and customer accounts services. Its Insurance Brokerage segment delivers life insurance, fixed, and equity indexed annuities, as well as long-term care solutions to investment and insurance providers. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1876 and is based in Miami, Florida.