Comparing of Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Loxo Oncology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Loxo Oncology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Loxo Oncology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 231.29% and its average target price is $11.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Loxo Oncology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 0%. Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.12%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.