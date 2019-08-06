Comparing of Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 234 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 20.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 0% respectively. Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.12%. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Loxo Oncology Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.