Comparing of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Both Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.89 N/A 1.61 16.76

Demonstrates Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Juniper Networks Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. In other hand, Juniper Networks Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 while its Current Ratio is 77.2. Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Juniper Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Juniper Networks Inc. is $27, which is potential 10.57% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 96%. About 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance while Juniper Networks Inc. has 0.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Juniper Networks Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.