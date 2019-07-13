Comparing of Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 J.W. Mays Inc. 38 3.64 N/A 0.17 227.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Loop Industries Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Loop Industries Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Loop Industries Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. J.W. Mays Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Loop Industries Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival J.W. Mays Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. J.W. Mays Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Loop Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares and 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.84% of Loop Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. -1.01% -8.69% -37.22% -17.26% -45.23% -12.1% J.W. Mays Inc. 2.58% -3.39% -2.58% -6.01% -17.04% -1.42%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. was more bearish than J.W. Mays Inc.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats Loop Industries Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.