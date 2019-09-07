Comparing of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.