Comparing of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.37 N/A -1.33 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 143 2.39 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a beta of 2.59 and its 159.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pioneer Natural Resources Company on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lonestar Resources US Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Pioneer Natural Resources Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s potential upside is 36.97% and its average target price is $184.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. has -32.05% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 9 of the 9 factors Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.