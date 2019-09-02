Comparing of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 Vulcan Materials Company 128 3.98 N/A 4.24 32.60

In table 1 we can see Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Vulcan Materials Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vulcan Materials Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Vulcan Materials Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Vulcan Materials Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83

The average price target of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is $7.5, with potential upside of 56.25%. Meanwhile, Vulcan Materials Company’s average price target is $137.17, while its potential downside is -2.89%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima seems more appealing than Vulcan Materials Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Vulcan Materials Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Vulcan Materials Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has weaker performance than Vulcan Materials Company

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Vulcan Materials Company beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.