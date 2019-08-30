Comparing of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.77 N/A 0.14 51.97

In table 1 we can see Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Tecnoglass Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tecnoglass Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Tecnoglass Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Tecnoglass Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Tecnoglass Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 57.23% for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima with average target price of $7.5. Competitively the average target price of Tecnoglass Inc. is $9.5, which is potential 32.50% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima seems more appealing than Tecnoglass Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Tecnoglass Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 14%. About 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has 10.78% stronger performance while Tecnoglass Inc. has -11.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Tecnoglass Inc. beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.