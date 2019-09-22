Comparing of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 10 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 PGT Innovations Inc. 15 1.29 N/A 1.01 15.99

Table 1 demonstrates Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and PGT Innovations Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PGT Innovations Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than PGT Innovations Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7%

Analyst Ratings

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and PGT Innovations Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 PGT Innovations Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has a 42.05% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and PGT Innovations Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 90.5%. About 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of PGT Innovations Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s stock price has bigger growth than PGT Innovations Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PGT Innovations Inc. beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.