Comparing of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) and Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX)

We are comparing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 Continental Building Products Inc. 25 1.62 N/A 2.10 11.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Continental Building Products Inc. Continental Building Products Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Continental Building Products Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Continental Building Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Continental Building Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 Continental Building Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 56.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Continental Building Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Continental Building Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Continental Building Products Inc. -3.11% -5.86% -4.4% -5.1% -21.09% -3.42%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has 10.78% stronger performance while Continental Building Products Inc. has -3.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Continental Building Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.