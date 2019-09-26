Comparing of LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

As Application Software businesses, LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.82 N/A 0.62 122.33 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.32 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogMeIn Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta means LogMeIn Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogMeIn Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

LogMeIn Inc.’s average target price is $75.5, while its potential upside is 6.71%. On the other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s potential upside is 1.58% and its average target price is $9. The results provided earlier shows that LogMeIn Inc. appears more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares and 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares. 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.