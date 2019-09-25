Comparing of LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

As Application Software companies, LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.80 N/A 0.62 122.33 Open Text Corporation 40 3.83 N/A 1.02 41.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Open Text Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogMeIn Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. LogMeIn Inc. is presently more expensive than Open Text Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LogMeIn Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Open Text Corporation has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Open Text Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc. has an average target price of $75.5, and a 7.29% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Open Text Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.8%. Insiders owned 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance while Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats LogMeIn Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.