Comparing of LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

As Application Software businesses, LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.86 N/A 0.62 122.33 Commvault Systems Inc. 52 2.92 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. Commvault Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than LogMeIn Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. LogMeIn Inc. is currently more affordable than Commvault Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Commvault Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Commvault Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LogMeIn Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc.’s upside potential is 5.01% at a $75.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.4%. Insiders held 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Comparatively, Commvault Systems Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Commvault Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats Commvault Systems Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.