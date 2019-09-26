Comparing of LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.82 N/A 0.62 122.33 Alteryx Inc. 105 23.30 N/A 0.50 235.55

Table 1 demonstrates LogMeIn Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alteryx Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than LogMeIn Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. LogMeIn Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogMeIn Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. Its rival Alteryx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Alteryx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LogMeIn Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 6.71% for LogMeIn Inc. with consensus target price of $75.5. Alteryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $134.4 consensus target price and a 21.04% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Alteryx Inc. appears more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares and 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance while Alteryx Inc. has 97.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Alteryx Inc. beats LogMeIn Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.