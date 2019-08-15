Comparing of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) and Its Peers

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Logitech International S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Logitech International S.A. has 6.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Logitech International S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International S.A. 0.00% 23.40% 12.80% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Logitech International S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International S.A. N/A 39 26.17 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Logitech International S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Logitech International S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International S.A. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.57 2.68

$48.33 is the average price target of Logitech International S.A., with a potential upside of 26.58%. The potential upside of the competitors is 43.96%. Given Logitech International S.A.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Logitech International S.A. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Logitech International S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Logitech International S.A. -1.36% 1% 7.26% 13.8% -10.23% 31.84% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Logitech International S.A. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Logitech International S.A. are 1.9 and 1.5. Competitively, Logitech International S.A.’s rivals have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Logitech International S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Logitech International S.A.

Risk and Volatility

Logitech International S.A. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Logitech International S.A.’s rivals are 9.54% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Logitech International S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Logitech International S.A.’s rivals beat Logitech International S.A.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.