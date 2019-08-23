Comparing of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 8% respectively. Insiders held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.