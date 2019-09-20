Comparing of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 35.75% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 12.4%. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.