Comparing of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.6 while its Quick Ratio is 30.6. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 64.3% and 9.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.