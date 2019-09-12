Comparing of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

As Biotechnology companies, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.45 N/A 0.73 60.80

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 27.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.