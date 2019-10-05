Comparing of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 53,374,233.13% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 119,129,596.47% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,489.40% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 61.1%. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.