Comparing of Loews Corporation (L) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 49 1.18 N/A 2.34 21.88 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.18 N/A 1.46 23.20

In table 1 we can see Loews Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. State Auto Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Loews Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Loews Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Loews Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that Loews Corporation is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. State Auto Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loews Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 94.7%. Loews Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 69.62%. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation 1.61% 4.17% 9.51% 3.29% -0.08% 12.52% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.6% 3.27% -1.46% 2.42% 16.35% -0.71%

For the past year Loews Corporation had bullish trend while State Auto Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.