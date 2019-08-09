Comparing of Loews Corporation (L) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 51 1.09 N/A 2.34 22.88 FedNat Holding Company 16 0.42 N/A 0.27 45.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Loews Corporation and FedNat Holding Company. FedNat Holding Company has lower revenue and earnings than Loews Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Loews Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FedNat Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Loews Corporation and FedNat Holding Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.65 shows that Loews Corporation is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FedNat Holding Company’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Loews Corporation and FedNat Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of FedNat Holding Company is $24, which is potential 82.93% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Loews Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 70.2% of FedNat Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. 69.62% are Loews Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year Loews Corporation had bullish trend while FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats FedNat Holding Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.