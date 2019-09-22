Comparing of Loews Corporation (L) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)

We are contrasting Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 51 1.08 N/A 2.34 22.88 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 206 2.03 N/A 16328.66 0.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Loews Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Loews Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Loews Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loews Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 0%. Loews Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 69.62%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year Loews Corporation has stronger performance than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.