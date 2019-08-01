Comparing of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B)

We are comparing Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin Corporation 325 1.78 N/A 19.42 17.21 Moog Inc. 89 1.02 N/A 4.73 18.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lockheed Martin Corporation and Moog Inc. Moog Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lockheed Martin Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Moog Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lockheed Martin Corporation and Moog Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 428.7% 12.2% Moog Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin Corporation and Moog Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Lockheed Martin Corporation is $381.83, with potential upside of 5.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares and 0% of Moog Inc. shares. 0.1% are Lockheed Martin Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lockheed Martin Corporation -0.01% 8.24% 9.77% 6.72% 4.72% 27.62% Moog Inc. -9.07% -5.52% 4.81% -1.73% 21.87% 12.09%

For the past year Lockheed Martin Corporation has stronger performance than Moog Inc.

Summary

Lockheed Martin Corporation beats Moog Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.