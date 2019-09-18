Comparing of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) and Its Competitors

As Credit Services company, LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of LM Funding America Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25% of LM Funding America Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has LM Funding America Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -27.00% -17.80% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares LM Funding America Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for LM Funding America Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The potential upside of the peers is 126.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LM Funding America Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LM Funding America Inc. -3.54% -12.8% -14.84% -32.72% -71.03% -7.63% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year LM Funding America Inc. had bearish trend while LM Funding America Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LM Funding America Inc.’s competitors are 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LM Funding America Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.