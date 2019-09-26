Comparing of LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 28 0.78 N/A 1.34 20.13 China Automotive Systems Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates LKQ Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of LKQ Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta means LKQ Corporation’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. China Automotive Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LKQ Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival China Automotive Systems Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. LKQ Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LKQ Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of LKQ Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year LKQ Corporation had bullish trend while China Automotive Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LKQ Corporation beats China Automotive Systems Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.