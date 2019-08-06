Comparing of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)

This is a contrast between LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 53 11.26 N/A -1.82 0.00 Presidio Inc. 15 0.36 N/A 0.41 33.82

Demonstrates LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Presidio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Presidio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5% Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Presidio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Presidio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Presidio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.1%. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Presidio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4% Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Presidio Inc.

Summary

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats Presidio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.