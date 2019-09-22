Comparing of Livent Corporation (LTHM) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

This is a contrast between Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 9 2.39 N/A 0.76 8.45 Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.05 N/A 0.26 41.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Livent Corporation and Pretium Resources Inc. Pretium Resources Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Livent Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Livent Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Pretium Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Livent Corporation and Pretium Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Livent Corporation and Pretium Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Livent Corporation has a 37.36% upside potential and an average target price of $10. Meanwhile, Pretium Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.13, while its potential upside is 68.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Pretium Resources Inc. looks more robust than Livent Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.08% of Livent Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Livent Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 6.93% are Pretium Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Livent Corporation had bearish trend while Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats Livent Corporation.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.