Comparing of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Since Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.07 N/A 1.69 3.98 VeriSign Inc. 185 21.32 N/A 7.14 27.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Live Ventures Incorporated and VeriSign Inc. VeriSign Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Live Ventures Incorporated. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Live Ventures Incorporated has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than VeriSign Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Live Ventures Incorporated and VeriSign Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 14.2% 4% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that Live Ventures Incorporated is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, VeriSign Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VeriSign Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Live Ventures Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Live Ventures Incorporated and VeriSign Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, VeriSign Inc.’s average price target is $195, while its potential downside is -10.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Live Ventures Incorporated and VeriSign Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 96.8%. About 5.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, VeriSign Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -8.46% -13.42% -12.97% -11.01% -52.07% -0.15% VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated has -0.15% weaker performance while VeriSign Inc. has 30.74% stronger performance.

VeriSign Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Live Ventures Incorporated.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.