Comparing of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 3.64 N/A 1.01 16.43 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.89 N/A 2.56 10.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc. Timberland Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Timberland Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.1% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.1% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares and 54.2% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. -1.31% 3.05% 0.36% -12.61% -42.3% 11.82% Timberland Bancorp Inc. -6.81% -0.38% -3.6% -4.43% -13.79% 24.33%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Live Oak Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.