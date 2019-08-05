Comparing of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Its Competitors

As Savings & Loans company, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 3.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 1.40% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. N/A 16 24.77 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.