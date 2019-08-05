Comparing of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Its Competitors

As Savings & Loans company, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 3.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Live Oak Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|10.60%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Live Oak Bancshares Inc.
|N/A
|16
|24.77
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Live Oak Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.40
|2.28
As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Live Oak Bancshares Inc.
|15.21%
|13.59%
|13.86%
|41.5%
|-31.08%
|31.47%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Live Oak Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
