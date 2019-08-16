Comparing of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) and Its Competitors

As Entertainment – Diversified company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0.50% 0.10% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment Inc. N/A 64 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.54 2.73

With average price target of $66.5, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has a potential downside of -4.19%. The potential upside of the competitors is 8.16%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 1.68% 7.3% 13.09% 35.37% 47.51% 46.31% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s peers have 1.54 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as media offerings, such as live streaming and music-related original content; and ads across the companyÂ’s distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for clientsÂ’ specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including providing ticketing software and services to clients, and ticket resale services, as well as offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets through Websites, mobile applications, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Artist Nation segment provides management and other services to music artists; and creates and sells merchandise for music artists. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, or leased 98 entertainment venues and 130 other facilities in North America; and 33 entertainment venues and 107 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.