Comparing of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Both LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 80 3.49 N/A -4.36 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 26.32 N/A -20.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LivaNova PLC and Silk Road Medical Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LivaNova PLC is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Silk Road Medical Inc is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Silk Road Medical Inc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for LivaNova PLC and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

Silk Road Medical Inc on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus price target and a 12.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of LivaNova PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of LivaNova PLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Silk Road Medical Inc has 41.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year LivaNova PLC had bearish trend while Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats on 6 of the 8 factors LivaNova PLC.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.