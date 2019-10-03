Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 171,599,104.70% -222.5% -78.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 697,405,785.24% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 440.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.