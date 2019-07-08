Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 86.25 N/A -3.40 0.00 Repligen Corporation 63 19.32 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Repligen Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus price target and a -23.04% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.