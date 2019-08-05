Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 61.86 N/A -2.51 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.