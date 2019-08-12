Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 74.32 N/A -2.51 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 16.2% respectively. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.