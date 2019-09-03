Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.04 N/A -2.51 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 12.4% respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.