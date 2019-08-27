Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 10.37 N/A -2.51 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.31 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 23.1%. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.