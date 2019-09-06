Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Since Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.68 N/A -2.51 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 50.53 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 64.88% and its consensus target price is $21.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.