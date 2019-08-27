Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.63 N/A -2.51 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. Its rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.