Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.65 N/A -2.51 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 123.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 35.3% respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.