Comparing of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.86 N/A -2.51 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 average target price and a 21.11% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 71.1% respectively. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.