Comparing of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Entertainment – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -5.40 0.00 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquid Media Group Ltd. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liquid Media Group Ltd. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Liquid Media Group Ltd. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.13 average target price and a 404.03% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73%

For the past year Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. beats Liquid Media Group Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.