Comparing of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)

This is a contrast between Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|13
|0.69
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|1
|0.10
|N/A
|-2.57
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s average price target is $3.13, while its potential upside is 301.33%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.41%
|1.67%
|-6.95%
|-29.25%
|-45.41%
|-18.08%
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|-0.37%
|14.27%
|11.08%
|-72.53%
|-68.84%
|-67.73%
For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. beats Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
