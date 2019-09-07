Comparing of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)

This is a contrast between Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 13 0.69 N/A -1.33 0.00 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s average price target is $3.13, while its potential upside is 301.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.41% 1.67% -6.95% -29.25% -45.41% -18.08% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73%

For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. beats Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.