Comparing of Linx S.A. (LINX) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

We are comparing Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Workiva Inc. 52 9.77 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Linx S.A. and Workiva Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Linx S.A. and Workiva Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Workiva Inc. is $44.33, which is potential -22.28% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Linx S.A. and Workiva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.2%. Comparatively, Workiva Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Linx S.A. had bearish trend while Workiva Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc. beats Linx S.A.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.