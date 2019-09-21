Comparing of Linx S.A. (LINX) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.57 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Linx S.A. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Linx S.A. and the Rubicon Project Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential downside is -4.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Linx S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Linx S.A. had bearish trend while the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend.