Comparing of Linx S.A. (LINX) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Linx S.A.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|7
|3.57
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Linx S.A. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Linx S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
Analyst Recommendations
Linx S.A. and the Rubicon Project Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Linx S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential downside is -4.15%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Linx S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Linx S.A.
|-6.67%
|-7.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.7%
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|2.98%
|14.95%
|21.96%
|76.16%
|160.62%
|104.02%
For the past year Linx S.A. had bearish trend while the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend.
