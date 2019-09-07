Comparing of Linx S.A. (LINX) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Both Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mimecast Limited 47 6.89 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Linx S.A. and Mimecast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Linx S.A. and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80

Mimecast Limited on the other hand boasts of a $55.4 average price target and a 33.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Linx S.A. and Mimecast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year Linx S.A. had bearish trend while Mimecast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats Linx S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.