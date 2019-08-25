Comparing of Linx S.A. (LINX) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Linx S.A.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eventbrite Inc.
|20
|4.87
|N/A
|-2.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Linx S.A. and Eventbrite Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Linx S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eventbrite Inc.
|0.00%
|-30%
|-10%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Linx S.A. and Eventbrite Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Linx S.A.
|-6.67%
|-7.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.7%
|Eventbrite Inc.
|0%
|4.99%
|-26.75%
|-42.84%
|0%
|-36.39%
For the past year Linx S.A. was less bearish than Eventbrite Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Linx S.A. beats Eventbrite Inc.
Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
